Kansas governor: "We are waiting to see" on coronavirus bailout for states

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told Axios' Kim Hart on Thursday that her state is currently "waiting to see" what type of coronavirus bailout the federal government will offer state and local governments.

The state of play: Kelly said her state is looking at a billion-dollar deficit over the next two fiscal years on education. "We also know it's likely the federal government will be providing a stimulus package for state and local governments and we are waiting to see what that looks like," she said

The big picture: State and local tax revenues are falling as spending on unemployment and medical obligations spikes, which could be particularly harmful to heavily tax-reliant states such as Florida and Louisiana.

The state of play: Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) have proposed a $500 billion fund for state and local governments to be included in Congress' next coronavirus rescue package.

  • Funding for state and local governments was part of Democrats' push during the latest interim spending battle, though it was ultimately not included in the package that replenished the coronavirus stimulus' fund for small businesses.

Kansas governor: "Way too early to call" whether schools will be open in fall

Photo: Axios Events

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that it's "way too early to call" whether the states' schools will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Kelly was one of the fastest governors in the country to move to close school buildings at the start of the outbreak, making that decision in mid-March. She added that the state would "prepare for the worst" in anticipation of a second wave of the virus in the fall and be prepared whether school buildings were open or shut.

Cuomo says Trump agreed to push for state funding in next coronavirus bill

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday that President Trump agreed during a meeting at the White House to work "very hard" to include funding for state governments in the next coronavirus relief package.

Yes, but: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he prefers states be allowed to declare bankruptcy rather than receive federal bailouts.

Kim Hart

Budget desperation deepens for local governments

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The city and county budget crisis is deepening.

Driving the news: Local governments were left out of the latest coronavirus relief package passed by Senate on Tuesday, despite mayors from across the country asking for $250 billion in direct aid to help cities continue to function as tax revenue plummets and coronavirus-mitigation costs skyrocket.

