Kamala Harris to travel to Poland, Romania

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday.

Why it matters: Harris' overseas trip to Warsaw and Bucharest is intended to be a sign of U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank as Russian troops approach Kyiv, according to a White House statement.

The big picture: Harris will meet with Polish and Romanian leaders to discuss coordinated response plans to Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted NATO for giving Russia the "green light" to continue bombing the country after refusing to establish a "no-fly" zone over the country.

Details: The leaders will also discuss how the U.S. can further support neighboring countries welcoming in refugees.

Over a million refugees have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations. Most have crossed into Poland while others have gone to Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia.

