Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a historic inauguration, Kamala Harris was sworn in on Wednesday as the vice president of the United States.

Why it matters: Harris is the first woman, Black American and Indian American to serve as vice president in U.S. history. In addition to serving as Biden's No. 2, she will act as a critical tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate.

Details: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court justice, administered the oath of office to Harris using a bible once belonging to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

  • Eugene Goodman, the officer who helped fend off a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol, escorted Harris into the ceremony. He is now serving as the acting deputy Sergeant-at-Arms in the U.S. Senate.

Background: The inauguration was held on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, just two weeks after the deadly siege that left five people dead.

  • President Trump did not attend the inauguration and left Washington early in the morning in Air Force One to Florida.
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence did attend the ceremony.

Alexi McCammond
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meena Harris business creates optics issue for Biden White House

Meena Harris addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

Biden's transition team lawyers have reminded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, that she can't profit off her famous aunt's image, after she unveiled a collaboration between her company and Beats By Dre.

Why it matters: Following Republican attacks, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that neither his family nor Harris' would profit from their service as president and vice president.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump invites supporters to sendoff ceremony as he snubs Biden inauguration

President Trump is inviting supporters to a sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews tomorrow before he flies to Florida ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.

Details: Invitees may bring "up to five guests," and must show up by 7:15 a.m. Trump requested a military-style sendoff, with a band and possibly a flyover.

Ursula Perano
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump gives farewell address: "We did what we came here to do"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump gave a farewell video address on Tuesday, saying that his administration "did what we came here to do — and so much more."

Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: The address is very different from the Trump we've seen in his final weeks as president — one who has refused to accept his loss, who peddled conspiracy theories that fueled the attack on the Capitol, and who is boycotting his successor's inauguration. 

