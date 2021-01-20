Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president

In a historic inauguration, Kamala Harris was sworn in on Wednesday as the vice president of the United States.

Why it matters: Harris is the first woman, Black American and Indian American to serve as vice president in U.S. history. In addition to serving as Biden's No. 2, she will act as a critical tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate.

Details: Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina Supreme Court justice, administered the oath of office to Harris using a bible once belonging to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

Eugene Goodman, the officer who helped fend off a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol, escorted Harris into the ceremony. He is now serving as the acting deputy Sergeant-at-Arms in the U.S. Senate.

Background: The inauguration was held on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, just two weeks after the deadly siege that left five people dead.