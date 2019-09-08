Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) apologized Saturday for her response to a New Hampshire town hall audience member who used a slur on people with disabilities when asking a question about President Trump.

Why it matters: Harris was critized by disability rights advocates after video showed her laughing at an audience member who asked at the Friday event, "What are you going to do in the next one year to diminish the mentally retarded actions of this guy?" She replied "well said" before saying that she planned to "win this election."