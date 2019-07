Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) presidential campaign raised nearly $12 million from about 279,000 donors during the second quarter of the year, her campaign said on Friday.

Why it matters: Harris' campaign is experiencing an upswing following the second night of Democratic primary debates when she confronted former Vice President Joe Biden over his record on busing to integrate schools. She saw a bump in the polls, and brought in $2 million within 24 hours of the debate.