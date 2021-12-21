Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Harris: "Stakes are too high" for Build Back Better to be about Manchin

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday dismissed Sen. Joe Manchin's sudden and fervent opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's Build Back Better agenda, saying she refuses to get caught up in "what might be personal politics."

State of play: "The stakes are too high for this to be in any way about any specific individual," the vice president told Margaret Brennan, host of CBS' "Face the Nation," as part of a wide-ranging interview that will air across the network's platforms throughout the week.

  • Asked whether she feels betrayed by the West Virginia Democratic senator's move to likely tank the centerpiece of his party — and this administration's — legislative agenda, Harris said: "This is about 'let's get the job done.'"

Between the lines: President Biden has not publicly responded to being blind-sighted by Manchin.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki released a blistering statement on Sunday afternoon in which she called out Manchin for pledging "repeatedly to negotiate on finalizing that framework 'in good faith.'"
  • The White House appears to have decided the vice president's approach should be to minimize the senator's overall importance to the path forward. It's unclear whether this messaging strategy can be translated into legislative reality.

The bottom line: There's still no obvious avenue to passing the $1.75 trillion spending measure.

  • Manchin and Biden spoke Sunday after negotiations unraveled, leaving a possibility talks could resume next year.
  • But the senator also seemed to double down on his opposition to the legislation on Monday and remained noncommittal on whether he could potentially get behind a scaled-down version of the measure.

Go deeper

Jennifer Koons
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer KoonsAlayna Treene
Updated Dec 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told "Fox News Sunday," all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the centerpiece of the Biden agenda.

Driving the news: A Manchin staffer reached out to the White House and leadership roughly 30 minutes before his interview, two sources familiar with the West Virginia Democrat's remarks told Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin's next move

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios.

Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set off new speculation across the Democratic Party — including inside the White House — that he may leave the party next year.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow