Kaiser Permanente — the giant network that combines health insurance, doctors and hospitals — and a handful of unions have tentatively agreed to a 4-year deal that calls for higher employee pay, a $130 million fund to train workers for new jobs, and protected retirement benefits.

Why it matters: The deal covers more than 80,000 unionized workers, averting what would have been one of the largest work stoppages ever in the health care industry.

