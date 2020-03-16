Kaiser Permanente postpones elective procedures
Kaiser is an $84 billion organization. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
As a result of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Kaiser Permanente "will be postponing elective or non-urgent surgeries and procedures in all locations," the hospital and health insurance giant said today.
Why it matters: Kaiser is the largest health care organization thus far to delay these types of procedures, many of which are money-makers for hospitals. The widespread delays of nonurgent care indicate the system is bracing for a flood of patients who have contracted COVID-19.