1 hour ago - Health

Kaiser Permanente postpones elective procedures

Bob Herman

Kaiser is an $84 billion organization. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

As a result of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Kaiser Permanente "will be postponing elective or non-urgent surgeries and procedures in all locations," the hospital and health insurance giant said today.

Why it matters: Kaiser is the largest health care organization thus far to delay these types of procedures, many of which are money-makers for hospitals. The widespread delays of nonurgent care indicate the system is bracing for a flood of patients who have contracted COVID-19.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Surgeon general asks hospitals to stop elective surgeries

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Photo: Chris Usher/CBS via Getty Images

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is asking hospitals to consider stopping elective surgeries as the coronavirus spreads.

What Adams is saying: "Hospital & healthcare systems, PLEASE CONSIDER STOPPING ELECTIVE PROCEDURES until we can #FlattenTheCurve! Each elective surgery you do: 1) Brings possible #Coronavirus to your facilities 2) Pulls from PPE stores 3) Taxes personnel who may be needed for #COVIDー19 response," Adams tweeted on Saturday morning.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Hospitals halt medical bills for coronavirus patients

A Providence hospital in Washington. Photo: Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images

Some hospital systems are temporarily pausing bills for any patients who receive care related to the new coronavirus.

Why it matters: Receiving costly medical bills could discourage people from seeking care even as the outbreak worsens. However, it's unclear what patients' financial obligations will look like once the pandemic simmers.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Health insurers aren't that worried about coronavirus

A coronavirus testing tent outside a hospital in Massachusetts. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Health insurance companies are not concerned yet that the new coronavirus is going to drive up their medical claims and spending.

The big picture: More people will need expensive hospitalizations to treat COVID-19, which has turned into a full-blown public health emergency. But insurers view the outbreak as an "extension of the flu season," according to a Wall Street bank that spoke with insurance executives last week.

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - Health