Tobacco marketing works

Exposure to vaping products — through friends, endorsements on social media or branded merchandise — makes students much more likely to vape, according to a study published in JAMA on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The study was published the same day Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey sued Juul, saying its early marketing campaign targeted teenagers with celebrity endorsements and ads on popular sites.

Between the lines: The JAMA study, which polled more than 4,000 students in New Jersey, confirmed that Juul is especially popular with teens.

Nearly 90% of high school e-cigarette users said they had used a Juul product in the past 30 days.

