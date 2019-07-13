Juul CEO Kevin Burns admitted his company doesn't know much about the long-term effects of vaping, and apologized to parents whose teens are addicted to the company's products, in an interview scheduled to air Monday on CNBC.

Why it matters: Teen vaping is being treated as a national epidemic, and there is little research about its long-term effects on users. Lawmakers are debating how to regulate vaping products, with some legislators pushing to raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 to curb teen use of e-cigarettes.