Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was silent for about 20 seconds when asked to react to Monday's scenes from outside the White House, where police officers forcefully removed peaceful protesters to make way for a Trump photo op in front of St. John's Church.

What he's saying: "We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on in the United States," Trudeau said after the long pause, declining to specifically react to Trump's threat to deploy the military on U.S. soil.

"It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen. It is a time to learn, when injustices continue despite progress over years and decades."

Trudeau then highlighted Canada's own challenges with racism and discrimination, saying black Canadians face many of the same hardships as African Americans.

The big picture: The international community is watching as the Trump administration looks to crack down on U.S. protests that followed the killing of George Floyd as they continue for the eighth consecutive day.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation on Tuesday after video appeared to show two Australian journalists being attacked by police officers during protests outside the White House.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his government would question U.S. officials after a reporter with German public outlet Deutsche Welle said he was shot at live on air while reporting in Minneapolis.

“Democratic countries must apply the highest standards in protecting press freedom. In this context, all violence must not only be criticized by also prosecuted and clarified so that journalists can be effectively protected while carrying out their work,” Haas said.

Go deeper: More reactions to the protests from around the world