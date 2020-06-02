41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trudeau silent when asked to react to Trump's actions against protesters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was silent for about 20 seconds when asked to react to Monday's scenes from outside the White House, where police officers forcefully removed peaceful protesters to make way for a Trump photo op in front of St. John's Church.

What he's saying: "We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on in the United States," Trudeau said after the long pause, declining to specifically react to Trump's threat to deploy the military on U.S. soil.

  • "It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen. It is a time to learn, when injustices continue despite progress over years and decades."
  • Trudeau then highlighted Canada's own challenges with racism and discrimination, saying black Canadians face many of the same hardships as African Americans.

The big picture: The international community is watching as the Trump administration looks to crack down on U.S. protests that followed the killing of George Floyd as they continue for the eighth consecutive day.

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation on Tuesday after video appeared to show two Australian journalists being attacked by police officers during protests outside the White House.
  • German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said his government would question U.S. officials after a reporter with German public outlet Deutsche Welle said he was shot at live on air while reporting in Minneapolis.
  • “Democratic countries must apply the highest standards in protecting press freedom. In this context, all violence must not only be criticized by also prosecuted and clarified so that journalists can be effectively protected while carrying out their work,” Haas said.

In photos: People around the world show support for George Floyd

British activists gather at London's Trafalgar Square during the George Floyd demonstration on Sunday. Photo: David Cliff/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

From Canada to New Zealand, people have turned out in their thousands to rally against racism and show their support for U.S. demonstrators protesting the death in police custody of George Floyd — mainly outside American embassies.

Why it matters: The tense situation in the U.S. has brought the discussion of racism and discrimination onto the global stage at a time when most of the world is consumed by the novel coronavirus.

American carnage

Protesters race up a hill to avoid tear gas in Philadelphia, June 1. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The list of victims has swiftly grown since George Floyd died in police custody just eight days ago.

The big picture: Protests against police brutality have turned into a showcase of police brutality, with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed against crowds. The police have the arsenals at their disposal, but we're also seeing law enforcement officers becoming targets.

McConnell blocks resolution condemning Trump's actions against peaceful protesters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday that would have condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday in order to allow President Trump to walk to St. John's Church.

What they're saying: "Justice for black Americans in the face of unjust violence, and peace for our country in the face of looting, riots, and domestic terror. Those are the two issues Americans want addressed," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

