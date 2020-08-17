1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Junk bonds could see back-to-back record quarterly inflows

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

High-yield bond funds saw their sixth consecutive week on positive inflows for the week ended Aug. 12, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed, netting $1.5 billion for the week.

By the numbers: The six-week streak followed the fourth worst weekly net outflows on record dating back to 1992, showing sentiment on the riskier bond category has been soundly reversed.

  • High-yield or junk bond funds saw steep outflows in Q1 (-$14.2 billion) as investors reacted to COVID-19, but that was followed by record high quarterly net inflows in Q2 ($41.5 billion).
  • "Its net intake of $14.1 billion for Q3 to date has the potential to be its second-best quarterly result," Refinitiv Lipper senior research analyst Pat Keon said in a note.

Where it stands: "The performance from the high yield funds group has mirrored that of its fund flows activity for the year to date," Keon states.

  • After seeing significant losses and outflows, high-yield bonds have bounced back and are now down just 0.5% for the year.

Yes, but: While lower-rated high-yield bonds tend to be more correlated to stocks than other bond categories, high-yield has trailed the stock market's rebound this year.

  • In comparison to junk bonds' still-negative return for 2020, the S&P 500 has gained 4.4% year to date and the Nasdaq has risen 23%.

The intrigue: Refinitiv's data show most inflows to the category have come from mutual funds ($33.8 billion), while ETFs have contributed $21.8 billion to the total net positive flows.

  • Equity funds have seen negative fund flows so far this year.

Ben Geman
20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry faces deepening uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The oil industry is facing an immense amount of uncertainty, even for a sector that bobs along in the currents of global markets and geopolitics despite its enormous power.

The big picture: As Democrats hold their convention this week, seeking a boost for Joe Biden heading into the heart of the 2020 campaign, the election is unfolding against another huge source of uncertainty for the industry: the coronavirus pandemic.

23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Aïda Amer/Axios

🗓 What's happening: Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders headline tonight's convention programming.

  • 📸 The big picture: The pandemic is forcing both parties to blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions. Go deeper.
  • 💭 Our thought bubble: How TV networks it, and how the millions of American voters watching it will react, is still up in the air. Go deeper.

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

