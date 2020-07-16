2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retail sales jumped 7.5% in June

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. retail sales rose 7.5% in June, after a revised record 18.2% jump in May, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: Consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of U.S. economic activity, and June's retail sales nearly reached February's pre-pandemic levels, driven by spending at car dealerships, clothing and furniture stores. But economists warn it may have since slowed as states began to reimpose lockdowns amid surging coronavirus caseloads.

Go deeper

Axios
Jul 14, 2020 - Podcasts

Behind the gun sales spike

Gun sales in America have surged since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 7.8 million background checks run for firearm purchases between March and June.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what's driving the sales, around 40% of which are by first-time buyers, with Wall Street Journal reporter Zusha Elinson.

Dion Rabouin
Jul 15, 2020 - Economy & Business

Mergers and acquisitions picked back up in Q2

Reproduced from CB Insights; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big companies are quickly getting back to business as usual even as coronavirus cases continue to hit record levels.

What's happening: A recent survey of U.S. chief financial officers found the difference in outlooks between small and large firms over the next 12 months "is extreme."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
49 mins ago - Health

U.S., Canada and U.K. accuse Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Hackers associated with Russian intelligence services are trying to steal information from researchers involved in coronavirus vaccine development, according to a joint advisory by U.K., U.S. and Canadian authorities published Thursday.

The big picture: This isn't the first time a foreign adversary has been accused of attempting to steal COVID-19-related research. U.S. officials in May announced an uptick in Chinese-government affiliated hackers targeting medical research and other facilities in the U.S. for data on a potential cure or effective treatments to combat the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow