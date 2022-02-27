International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The International Judo Federation announced Sunday that it has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as its honorary president as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth day.

Why it matters: Putin is a judo blackbelt and a keen fan of the sport, having authored a book about the sport and starred in an instructional video, per the Washington Post.

Other international sports organizations have taken steps in recent days to pull out of events in Russia.

State of play: The International Judo Federation said it had made its decision "in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine."

The development comes two days after the federation's announcement Friday that it was cancelling its Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia that was set to take place in May.

The big picture: On Friday, the Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden soccer federations announced that they would not participate in World Cup qualifier matches set to take place in Russia in March.