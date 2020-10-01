Judges rule for mail-in voting in Montana and Alabama

Two federal judges ruled on Wednesday in favour of plans in Montana and Alabama on mail-in and absentee voting in November's elections.

Driving the news: In Montana, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, ruled in favor of the mail-in voting expansion plans of Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to safeguard against COVID-19. He said of claims by challengers the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee of widespread voter fraud, "The evidence suggests ... this allegation, specifically in Montana, is a fiction."

In Alabama, U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon issued an injunction stopping the state's plans to impose absentee voting requirements that could put voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus, including notarized signatures.

The judges in both of Wednesday's cases were appointed by former President Obama.

The big picture: President Trump has repeatedly railed against voting by mail and made baseless claims that it's prone to widespread fraud.

"Polls show voters in Montana are leaning for Trump, while the Republican president has a large lead in Alabama," AP notes.

U.S. Senate elections are being held in both states this November, including what's expected to be a close race between Bullock and incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R).

What they're saying: Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) said in a statement he would appeal the ruling.

The Trump administration and RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

