Judges rule for mail-in voting in Montana and Alabama

Two federal judges ruled on Wednesday in favour of plans in Montana and Alabama on mail-in and absentee voting in November's elections.
Driving the news: In Montana, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, ruled in favor of the mail-in voting expansion plans of Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to safeguard against COVID-19. He said of claims by challengers the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee of widespread voter fraud, "The evidence suggests ... this allegation, specifically in Montana, is a fiction."
- In Alabama, U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon issued an injunction stopping the state's plans to impose absentee voting requirements that could put voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus, including notarized signatures.
- The judges in both of Wednesday's cases were appointed by former President Obama.
The big picture: President Trump has repeatedly railed against voting by mail and made baseless claims that it's prone to widespread fraud.
- "Polls show voters in Montana are leaning for Trump, while the Republican president has a large lead in Alabama," AP notes.
- U.S. Senate elections are being held in both states this November, including what's expected to be a close race between Bullock and incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R).
What they're saying: Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) said in a statement he would appeal the ruling.
- The Trump administration and RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
