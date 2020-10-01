30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judges rule for mail-in voting in Montana and Alabama

Two federal judges ruled on Wednesday in favour of plans in Montana and Alabama on mail-in and absentee voting in November's elections.

Driving the news: In Montana, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, ruled in favor of the mail-in voting expansion plans of Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to safeguard against COVID-19. He said of claims by challengers the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee of widespread voter fraud, "The evidence suggests ... this allegation, specifically in Montana, is a fiction."

  • In Alabama, U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon issued an injunction stopping the state's plans to impose absentee voting requirements that could put voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus, including notarized signatures.
  • The judges in both of Wednesday's cases were appointed by former President Obama.

The big picture: President Trump has repeatedly railed against voting by mail and made baseless claims that it's prone to widespread fraud.

  • "Polls show voters in Montana are leaning for Trump, while the Republican president has a large lead in Alabama," AP notes.
  • U.S. Senate elections are being held in both states this November, including what's expected to be a close race between Bullock and incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R).

What they're saying: Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) said in a statement he would appeal the ruling.

  • The Trump administration and RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

