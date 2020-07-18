The Texas State Capitol building on July 14. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
A U.S. district judge on Friday granted an emergency request by the Texas Republican Party to reinstate its in-person convention set for Saturday in Houston.
Why it matters: The party sued Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) after he called off the convention last week, citing a statewide spike in coronavirus cases. Turner instead pushed the GOP to host its gathering online and on Wednesday instructed the venue's operator to cancel its contract with the Republican Party.
- Thousands of delegates are expected to attend the event to vote on the Texas GOP’s presidential electors, Bloomberg writes.
What they're saying: “We applaud Judge Hughes for affirming the position the [Republican Party of Texas] took in our original lawsuit, making clear that Mayor Turner cannot use pretext to infringe our right to an in-person Convention," said Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey in a post Friday.
- “I hope this ruling sets a precedent for other state and local Republican parties and organizations who come against a bully Democrat mayor’s malicious shutdown.”
The big picture: Texas reported 10,256 new cases and 174 fatalities from coronavirus on Friday, its highest single-day casualty count since the start of the pandemic.
- Over the past five days, 543 people in the state have died from coronavirus, while 10,632 are currently hospitalized for the virus.
Go deeper: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November