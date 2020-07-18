A U.S. district judge on Friday granted an emergency request by the Texas Republican Party to reinstate its in-person convention set for Saturday in Houston.

Why it matters: The party sued Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) after he called off the convention last week, citing a statewide spike in coronavirus cases. Turner instead pushed the GOP to host its gathering online and on Wednesday instructed the venue's operator to cancel its contract with the Republican Party.

Thousands of delegates are expected to attend the event to vote on the Texas GOP’s presidential electors, Bloomberg writes.

What they're saying: “We applaud Judge Hughes for affirming the position the [Republican Party of Texas] took in our original lawsuit, making clear that Mayor Turner cannot use pretext to infringe our right to an in-person Convention," said Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey in a post Friday.

“I hope this ruling sets a precedent for other state and local Republican parties and organizations who come against a bully Democrat mayor’s malicious shutdown.”

The big picture: Texas reported 10,256 new cases and 174 fatalities from coronavirus on Friday, its highest single-day casualty count since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past five days, 543 people in the state have died from coronavirus, while 10,632 are currently hospitalized for the virus.

