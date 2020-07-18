2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge allows Texas GOP to hold in-person convention

The Texas State Capitol building on July 14. Photo: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

A U.S. district judge on Friday granted an emergency request by the Texas Republican Party to reinstate its in-person convention set for Saturday in Houston.

Why it matters: The party sued Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) after he called off the convention last week, citing a statewide spike in coronavirus cases. Turner instead pushed the GOP to host its gathering online and on Wednesday instructed the venue's operator to cancel its contract with the Republican Party.

  • Thousands of delegates are expected to attend the event to vote on the Texas GOP’s presidential electors, Bloomberg writes.

What they're saying: “We applaud Judge Hughes for affirming the position the [Republican Party of Texas] took in our original lawsuit, making clear that Mayor Turner cannot use pretext to infringe our right to an in-person Convention," said Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey in a post Friday.

  • “I hope this ruling sets a precedent for other state and local Republican parties and organizations who come against a bully Democrat mayor’s malicious shutdown.”

The big picture: Texas reported 10,256 new cases and 174 fatalities from coronavirus on Friday, its highest single-day casualty count since the start of the pandemic.

  • Over the past five days, 543 people in the state have died from coronavirus, while 10,632 are currently hospitalized for the virus.

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November

Medical workers handling coronavirus test samples in Houston on July 17. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Texas on Friday gave public schools the ability to offer online-only instruction for up to the first eight weeks of the school year to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, AP reports.

Why it matters: Texas has effectively shut down campuses across the state until November. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold funding from schools that do not fully reopen at the start of the academic year, although it's not clear what authority it has to unilaterally do so.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

RNC to restrict attendance at Florida convention amid coronavirus surge

The 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee will move to significantly limit attendance at its nominating convention events in Jacksonville, Fla., next month, party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a Thursday letter to members, Politico reports.

What's happening: Only delegates will be able to attend the convention on the first three nights. On the fourth night, when President Trump will give his acceptance speech — which may take place outdoors — delegates will be able to bring a guest, while alternate delegates will also be permitted to attend.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

