A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday preventing the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would rescind Obama-era health care protections for transgender people.

Why it matters: The Department of Health and Human Services' rule reversing protections established under the Affordable Care Act was due to take effect on Tuesday.

"When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact. Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it."

— Judge Block

U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block cited the Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ employment protections as the reason for the order.

