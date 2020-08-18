2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge blocks Trump admin rollback of transgender health protections

A couple wave a pride flag in San Francisco, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday preventing the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would rescind Obama-era health care protections for transgender people.

Why it matters: The Department of Health and Human Services' rule reversing protections established under the Affordable Care Act was due to take effect on Tuesday.

"When the Supreme Court announces a major decision, it seems a sensible thing to pause and reflect on the decision’s impact. Since HHS has been unwilling to take that path voluntarily, the court now imposes it."
— Judge Block
  • U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block cited the Supreme Court's ruling on LGBTQ employment protections as the reason for the order.

Read the order via DocumentCloud:

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 21,885,268 — Total deaths: 774,093— Total recoveries: 13,892,465Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,438,235 — Total deaths: 170,497 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Education: Coronavirus forces UNC to abandon in-person classes after one week.
  4. Politics: Nancy Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Oct. 2.
  5. Business: Retailers target coronavirus back-to-school shopping — The Fed is back in focus amid Congress' stimulus impasse.
  6. Health: Birx says she wishes U.S. locked down "like Italy" — "Dental care is rebounding, for now.
  7. Sports: Bubbles strip top seeds of home-team advantage as playoffs begin.
Alexi McCammond
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Julian Castro warns of "potential slide of Latino support for Democrats"

Former 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro told "Axios on HBO" that Democrats could win the presidency in November but lose support with Latino voters, which could "benefit the Republicans in the years to come."

Driving the news: The Democratic National Convention, happening this week, has been criticized by some for featuring too few Latino speakers. Castro, the only Latino presidential candidate this cycle, was not asked to be one of the featured, solo speakers.

Axios
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Homeland Security official: “Absolutely” no systemic racism in policing

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told "Axios on HBO" that there’s “absolutely not” any systemic racism in American policing, the latest white, male Trump administration official to dismiss persistent racism in the United States.

Why it matters: Recent polling shows a narrow plurality of Americans believe systemic racism is real and requires action, while data consistently shows how Black and Hispanic people suffer from built-in biases and systemic obstacles. This is becoming one of the major fault lines in American politics.

