JPMorgan sends employees home after they contract COVID-19

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday the bank has sent a number of its employees in New York City home after an unspecified number tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: Roughly one week after workers started trickling back into offices after Labor Day weekend, news of the infection was communicated internally, serving as just one example of how the spread of the coronavirus will make it challenging to bring staff back from remote work, Bloomberg writes.

JPMorgan had previously announced that employees would be required to work in their offices by Sept. 21 — prompting praise and congratulations from President Trump.

What they're saying: CEO Jamie Dimon has previously expressed concern that remote work could have some consequences if it's prolonged, and said it makes sense to “carefully open up and see if we can get the economy growing for the sake of everybody.”