JPMorgan sends employees home after they contract COVID-19

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday the bank has sent a number of its employees in New York City home after an unspecified number tested positive for the coronavirus, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: Roughly one week after workers started trickling back into offices after Labor Day weekend, news of the infection was communicated internally, serving as just one example of how the spread of the coronavirus will make it challenging to bring staff back from remote work, Bloomberg writes.

  • JPMorgan had previously announced that employees would be required to work in their offices by Sept. 21 — prompting praise and congratulations from President Trump.

What they're saying: CEO Jamie Dimon has previously expressed concern that remote work could have some consequences if it's prolonged, and said it makes sense to “carefully open up and see if we can get the economy growing for the sake of everybody.”

  • Dimon has said worker productivity has decreased as employees continue with remote work.
  • JPMorgan has been "managing individual cases" of workers testing positive "across the firm over the course of the last few months and following appropriate protocols when they occur," bank spokesperson Brian Marchiony said Tuesday, per CBS News.
  • Marchiony did not specify how many people had tested positive within the organization.

Washington gridlock could make the pandemic much worse

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress is unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief package before the election — and that's bad news not only for people who are struggling financially, but also for our efforts to contain the virus itself.

Why it matters: All signs point to a difficult winter ahead, and congressional inaction could make things much worse by forcing millions of people to choose between following public health recommendations or feeding their families.

Trump rally site fined $3,000 for violating Nevada's coronavirus guidelines

President Trump during a campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday. Only those behind Trump in the stands were required to wear masks, AP notes. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Xtreme Manufacturing was hit with a $3,000 fine Monday from the City of Henderson, Nevada, for hosting an indoor rally for President Trump over the weekend.

Why it matters: The indoor rally was Trump's first since June. The City of Henderson warned Xtreme Manufacturing prior to the event that they would be fined for hosting a large number of people.

Reports suggest politicization of Trump coronavirus response

President Trump speaks at a press conference, surrounded by administration officials. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A slew of recent reporting suggests deep politicization of the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

Driving the news: The New York Times reported yesterday that Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo on Facebook accused career government scientists of "sedition" and said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a “resistance unit” that's trying to undermine Trump.

