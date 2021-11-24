Sign up for our daily briefing

JPMorgan CEO walks back joke about Chinese Communist Party

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in Paris in June 2021. Photo: Michel Euler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon walked back a recent critique of the Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday, saying he regrets joking that the bank will outlast the party in China.

Driving the news: Speaking at the Boston College Chief Executives Club Tuesday, Dimon noted that JPMorgan's Chinese operations and the CCP were both celebrating their 100th year anniversary in 2021 and said he would bet that the bank would outlive the party, according to Bloomberg.

  • "The Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year. So is JPMorgan. And I’ll make you a bet we last longer,” Dimon said, recalling a joke he told on a recent trip to Hong Kong, per Bloomberg.
  • "I can't say that in China. They are probably listening anyway," he added.

What they're saying: “I truly regret my recent comment because it’s never right to joke about or denigrate any group of people, whether it’s a country, its leadership, or any part of a society and culture," Dimon said in a statement issued by the bank.

  • "Speaking in that way can take away from constructive and thoughtful dialogue in society, which is needed now more than ever," he added.

Of note: Dimon warned on "Axios on HBO" last month that global companies must be selective about issues in China that they publicly dive into, even ones as stark as China's treatment of Uyghurs.

  • "We do business in 100 countries," Dimon told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. "But I've made it very clear: We believe in human rights. We believe in free enterprise. We believe in the capitalist system. That's all counter to China."

The big picture: JPMorgan has been operating in China since 1921 and has branches in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Harbin, Suzhou and Shenzhen.

  • It recently gained approval from Beijing to become the first foreign owner of a securities brokerage in China, according to Reuters.

Go deeper: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on China, his salary and racial equity

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a new statement from Jamie Dimon released by JPMorgan.

Ashley Gold
Updated Nov 23, 2021 - Technology

China's new privacy law leaves U.S. behind

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

While China's sweeping new data privacy laws have left tech companies confused about how to comply, they also put the U.S. even further behind in the global race to set digital standards.

What's happening: China enacted its Personal Information Privacy Law earlier this month, following Europe as the second major international player to have its own sweeping data privacy regulations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Nov 23, 2021 - World

Top EU China critic: German companies act as "lobbyists" for Beijing

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

The leader of the European Parliament's first official delegation to Taiwan says the EU is slowly waking up to the threat posed by the Chinese government — but is held back by companies, particularly in Germany, that act as "lobbyists" for Beijing.

Driving the news: Raphaël Glucksmann, a French human rights activist who has quickly become one of Europe's most influential voices on China, told Axios in a wide-ranging interview that he is seeking to "break the taboo inside the European institutions" on engaging with Taiwan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

The crown princes of the UAE (left) and Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi handout via Getty

The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn will build a desalination plant to provide water to Jordan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

