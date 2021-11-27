Sign up for our daily briefing

Josephine Baker's encore

Josephine Baker, 1926. Photo: Gaston Paris/Roger Viollet via Getty Images

Josephine Baker, the late American-born singer and entertainer who fought with the French Resistance during World War II, will receive one of France's highest civilian honors on Nov. 30 as the first Black woman to be buried in Paris' Pantheon.

Why it matters: Activists are using her reinterment to raise awareness about the global celebrity and civil rights activist, who died in 1975. She was one of two women to speak at the 1963 March on Washington — but in recent decades has largely been forgotten in the U.S.

  • "France has long acknowledged the importance of Josephine Baker, but here in the U.S., that recognition has been much slower," Ricki Stevenson, a California native and founder and CEO of Black Paris Tours, told Axios.

Driving the news: Washington University in St. Louis, in the city where Baker was born in 1906, is hosting a commemoration. The Missouri History Museum also will host a tribute.

  • The National Hotel in Miami Beach is honoring Baker with a special concert. She famously forced integration at Miami Beach's Copa City Club in 1951 after refusing to perform for segregated audiences.
  • Activists are pressing San Francisco to declare Nov. 30 "Josephine Baker Day" citing her later performances there, which were seen as important moments in the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

Catch up quick: Baker moved to France and became a star entertainer in the 1930s after hitting a glass ceiling in the segregated United States. She eventually renounced her U.S. citizenship to become French.

  • She captivated audiences with her performances and did not shy away from her bisexuality. She had a high-profile romance with Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
  • During WWII, she joined the French Resistance, using her star status to travel and covertly gather information
  • Baker was buried in Monaco in her French military uniform, with the medals she received for her work in the Resistance.

Between the lines: Baker's move to France at a time of racial terror in the U.S. later influenced other Black American intellectuals, writers, and musicians — like James Baldwin and Miles Davis — to live in Paris.

Jeff Tracy
Updated 16 hours ago - Sports

The potential GOAT of chess faces intriguing challenger

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The World Chess Championship between Norway's Magnus Carlsen and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi began on Friday, 1,094 days after Carlsen won his fourth consecutive title.

Why it matters: During the long, COVID-fueled layoff, chess entered a new era, and with the championship finally here, the age-old game is ready for its close-up.

Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
16 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Department of Interior proposes raising cost of drilling on public lands

A horizontal drilling rig and a pump jack sit on federal land in Lea County, New Mexico. Photo: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Oil and gas companies should pay more to drill on federal lands and waters, the Department of the Interior argued in a report released Friday, saying that the current rates were "outdated."

Driving the news: The Department of Interior report said that the federal government's oil and gas leasing and permitting program "fails to provide a fair return to taxpayers, even before factoring in the resulting climate-related costs that must be borne by taxpayers."

TuAnh Dam
17 hours ago - Health

U.S. to restrict air travel from 8 countries over new COVID variant concerns

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. will impose new air travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, a new COVID strain first detected in South Africa, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: Air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be restricted starting on Monday.

