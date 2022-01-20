Jon Stewart: Congress must "urgently" pass bill to help vets exposed to toxins

Jon Stewart said during a virtual roundtable with the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Wednesday that the issue of veterans' exposure to toxic burn pits should be treated as a "national security issue."

Why it matters: House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chair Mark Takano (D-Calif.) convened the meeting to discuss passing bipartisan legislation that would improve care and benefits to veterans who became ill after being exposed to toxic burn pits during this century's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What he's saying: Stewart noted how easily large Defense budgets were passed as he highlighted the need for treating the matter as a national security issue — noting that Congress and the Department of Veterans Affairs had been "slow to act, citing high costs, or lack of absolute scientific proof."

"With each passing day, more veterans will get sick. It's time for us to hold up our end of the deal and urgently pass this bill," the comedian and veterans advocate said.

"The bottom line is this: Our country exposed our veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we didn't act with urgency and appropriateness."

— Jon Stewart

What to watch: The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, sponsored by Takano, has undergone a full legislative hearing and markup, but it's yet to be voted on in the House.

