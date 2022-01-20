Sign up for our daily briefing

Jon Stewart: Congress must "urgently" pass bill to help vets exposed to toxins

Rebecca Falconer

Jon Stewart during a press conference in Washington, D.C. last May. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Jon Stewart said during a virtual roundtable with the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs Wednesday that the issue of veterans' exposure to toxic burn pits should be treated as a "national security issue."

Why it matters: House Veterans' Affairs Committee Chair Mark Takano (D-Calif.) convened the meeting to discuss passing bipartisan legislation that would improve care and benefits to veterans who became ill after being exposed to toxic burn pits during this century's wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

What he's saying: Stewart noted how easily large Defense budgets were passed as he highlighted the need for treating the matter as a national security issue — noting that Congress and the Department of Veterans Affairs had been "slow to act, citing high costs, or lack of absolute scientific proof."

  • "With each passing day, more veterans will get sick. It's time for us to hold up our end of the deal and urgently pass this bill," the comedian and veterans advocate said.
"The bottom line is this: Our country exposed our veterans to poison for years, and we knew about it, and we didn't act with urgency and appropriateness."
— Jon Stewart

What to watch: The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, sponsored by Takano, has undergone a full legislative hearing and markup, but it's yet to be voted on in the House.

Go deeper... Jon Stewart: Congress giving vets sickened by toxic burn pits the "cold shoulder"

Ivana Saric
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to shield documents from Jan. 6 committee

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Supreme Court rejected on Wednesday night a bid by former President Trump to block the release of documents and records from his administration to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Why it matters: Trump asked the Supreme Court to step in and block the release of the documents last month after a panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously denied his attempt to prevent the committee from obtaining the materials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyAlayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans block voting rights bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to the Senate floor on Jan. 18. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Republicans blocked Democrats' voting rights legislation from coming to a final vote on Wednesday in what was largely viewed as a doomed effort from the start.

Why it matters: The failed vote underscores the Democratic Party's current uphill battle to pass sweeping legislation in a 50-50 Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says Russia likely to invade Ukraine

President Biden addressed the brewing conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a press briefing Wednesday, saying of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "my guess is he will move in."

Why it matters: U.S. officials have issued a series of warnings about Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying in Kyiv earlier Wednesday that Russia could invade "on very short notice."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow