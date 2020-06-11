Jon Ossoff wins Democratic primary in Georgia Senate race
Jon Ossoff. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jon Ossoff won Georgia's Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday, overtaking opponents Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico, per AP.
Why it matters: Ossoff drew national attention during a special election in 2017 when he nearly flipped a congressional seat against now Rep. Karen Handel. The historically expensive House race was one of the country's first indicators of how Democratic turnout would shift following President Trump's 2016 election.
- Ossoff will face Sen. David Perdue (R) this November in what's bound to be a closely watched race.
- Democrats are strongly targeting Georgia in 2020 following massive progressive turnout in the 2018 midterms.