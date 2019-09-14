Former MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito was advised by hedge fund manager Bill Ackman on how to keep Jeffrey Epstein's financial ties to the lab a secret, according to recent emails obtained by the Boston Globe.

The big picture: Epstein made at least $7.5 million in donations anonymously or circuitously to the MIT Media Lab. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman — and MIT professor Neri Oxman, in a statement obtained by the Globe — said they only came into contact with Epstein through Ito for Media Lab fundraising. Ito resigned from the lab last week.