A San Diego Superior Court judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $344 million for misrepresenting the risks of vaginal-mesh implants, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: The fine isn't very large in the grand scheme of things, and although California was only the first state to bring its claims against J&J to trial, the company previously resolved similar claims by 41 other states for $117 million.

