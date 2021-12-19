Sign up for our daily briefing

Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

Sen. Johnny Isakson in February 2019. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Johnny Isakson, a former U.S. senator from Georgia and champion of bipartisanship, died Sunday morning. He was 76.

Why it matters: Isakson earned respect from Democrats and Republicans alike during his more than 40 years in elected office for his ability to hammer out bipartisan compromise.

  • Isakson's often repeated motto was: "There are only two types of people: friends and future friends."
  • Isakson pleaded for bipartisanship in his farewell address on the Senate floor: "I'm big on bipartisanship. Whether you're Black or white, Republican or Democrat, whatever it might be, find a way to find common ground. Give it a chance. And if it doesn't, be a future friend," he said.
  • "When I started my business and people wouldn't buy a house from me...I'd say well thank you for looking with me and when you buy your next one call me and I'll do a better job. Because all I had was customers and future customers," he said.

Flashback: Isakson stepped down from the U.S. Senate in 2019 in the middle of his third term because of his advancing Parkinson’s Disease.

Catch up quick: Isakson began his career in real estate development and went on to serve Georgia in the state house, U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

  • After his retirement Isakson founded the Isakson Initiative to raise awareness and money for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

What they’re saying: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia has lost "a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it"

  • "Johnny paved the way for the modern Republican Party in Georgia, but he never let partisan politics get in the way of doing what was right," Kemp said.

The late Democratic Rep. John Lewis called Isakson a "brother," a man "who has strong beliefs, but is also willing to work with others to get things done," upon Isakson's retirement in 2019.

  • "The Senator does not make a lot of noise, but he has the ability, the power, the capacity to speak to power," Lewis said.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives lash out at Manchin for tanking BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) drew the ire of Senate and House progressives on Sunday after he announced that he will not support President Biden's Build Back Better legislation, essentially sinking the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Why it matters: Democrats on the Sunday news show circuit expressed a lack of trust for Manchin. The legislation, which is President Biden's top priority, would "reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face," Manchin wrote in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer KoonsAlayna Treene
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday, all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the center piece of the Biden agenda.

Driving the news: A Manchin staffer reached out to the White House and leadership roughly 30 minutes before his interview, two sources familiar with the West Virginia Democrat's remarks told Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP maps Biden probes, prelude to 2024 culture war

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks during his weekly news conference Dec. 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans have begun mapping aggressive probes of the Biden administration if they win back the majority — including inquiries into the origins of COVID, a leak of IRS data about billionaires, and accusations the NSA spied on Tucker Carlson. 

Why it matters: The plans, obtained exclusively by Axios, show House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would make muscular use of majority powers for the last two years of President Biden's term if, as expected, the GOP wins the majority in next year's midterms. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow