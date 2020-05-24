1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

John Roberts: Pandemic provides a lesson in humility and compassion

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during President Donald Trump's State of the Union in Congress in January. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts made the coronavirus crisis a central focus of his video address to graduating seniors at his son's high school Saturday, noting the pandemic "has pierced our illusion of certainty and control."

Details: Roberts noted in the video, posted on the website of Westminster School in Simsbury, Connecticut, where his son is a senior, that the virus "has or will affect practically everyone in the world in one way or another," as he urged students to show "compassion" to others "who may bear scars" from the outbreak.

  • "Humility. The pandemic should teach us at least that," he said. "Those who have lost jobs or small businesses, whose hopes and dreams may be slowly drifting out of reach."
  • He noted the graduating students were probably among a "handful of the most challenged high school graduating classes since the class of 1942" during the Second World War, as he said, "This your moment, your time to begin leaving your mark on the world."
"Today we call those graduates part of the Greatest Generation. What are they going to call you? Your challenge is not as great, but it’s big and it’s yours."

Of note: Roberts did not address current Supreme Court cases, such as on abortion issues, immigration or President Trump's tax returns. But he did touch on the impact of the coronavirus on the justices.

  • "We of course cannot shake each other’s hand now. I look forward to the day when that tradition can be revived," Roberts said.
  • And he noted he'd been asked recently about whether the justices wore robes during unprecedented hearings conducted "over the telephone". "I didn't know if the person was asking: judicial or bath," he joked, without elaborating further.

World coronavirus updates

New Zealand now has only 27 active novel coronavirus cases after reporting another day of zero new infections after the country eased some of the world's toughest lockdown measures, a Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed to Axios. Restrictions on large gatherings and the border remain.

By the numbers: NZ has reported 21 deaths and a total of 1,154 cases, or 1,504 if probable infections are included, from over 260,000 tests since the outbreak began. COVID-19 has killed more than 342,000 people worldwide. Over 5.3 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, and more than 2.1 million have recovered.

U.S. coronavirus updates

North Carolina reported its highest single-day spike in new novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, one day after the state began its second phase of reopening.

Zoom in: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed in a statement 1,107 people had tested positive for the virus — roughly 250 more infections than the state's previous highest amount of cases in one day.

Hurricanes, wildfires, the flu could strain COVID response

Upcoming seasonal threats coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic could further strain America's already extended emergency management systems.

Why it matters: The coronavirus vaccine likely won't be available until at least mid-2021. But while the pandemic drags on, hurricane season begins in June, wildfires generally spike in the summer and fall, and flu season peaks between December and February.

