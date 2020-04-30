Senate Intel to hold confirmation hearing for Ratcliffe nomination next week
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The Senate Intelligence Committee has noticed a May 5 confirmation hearing for President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).
The big picture: Trump had previously sought to nominate Ratcliffe in July 2019, but the Texas congressman withdrew his name in August as questions arose about his qualifications.
- Trump nominated Ratcliffe again in February to replacing acting DNI Richard Grenell, another staunch loyalist.
- Ratcliffe rose to prominence in part by defending the president during the Mueller investigation and Ukraine impeachment inquiry.
- Despite safety risks posed by the coronavirus, the Senate is returning on Monday in part to fulfill Trump's requests of approving his executive branch nominations.