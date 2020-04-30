26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Intel to hold confirmation hearing for Ratcliffe nomination next week

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee has noticed a May 5 confirmation hearing for President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas).

The big picture: Trump had previously sought to nominate Ratcliffe in July 2019, but the Texas congressman withdrew his name in August as questions arose about his qualifications.

  • Trump nominated Ratcliffe again in February to replacing acting DNI Richard Grenell, another staunch loyalist.
  • Ratcliffe rose to prominence in part by defending the president during the Mueller investigation and Ukraine impeachment inquiry.
  • Despite safety risks posed by the coronavirus, the Senate is returning on Monday in part to fulfill Trump's requests of approving his executive branch nominations.

Jacob Knutson

Verizon says network usage is up 1,200% during coronavirus

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of its network during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

Economy & Business
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,231,701 — Total deaths: 229,447 — Total recoveries — 1,004,483Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,046,022 — Total deaths: 61,288 — Total recoveries — 124,449 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. States: NYC subway to end 24-hour service for first time for coronavirus disinfection.
  4. World: Boris Johnson says U.K. is "past the peak" of the coronavirus.
  5. Economy: Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the total topping 30 million.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Slack CEO: Leadership is getting people to believe in the possible

Screenshot: Axios

Leadership is getting people to believe in the possibility of something, that "people are capable of something they didn’t think possible," Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What he's saying: Butterfield said his flaws in own leadership were not taking into account how the message is delivered or how others feel.

Economy & Business