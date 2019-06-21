Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Friday weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden's recent comments about working with white Democratic segregationists in the Senate during the 1970s and '80s, and Lewis said he didn't "think the remarks were offensive."

Why it matters: As a young civil rights organizer, Lewis was severely beaten during a voting rights march in Selma, Ala. in 1965. He has fought for civil rights throughout his life, representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for the past 32 year.