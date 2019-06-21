Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

John Lewis says he doesn’t think Biden’s segregationist remarks were offensive

Rep. John Lewis being interviewed by reporters outside of the Capitol building
Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Cal/Getty Images

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Friday weighed in on former Vice President Joe Biden's recent comments about working with white Democratic segregationists in the Senate during the 1970s and '80s, and Lewis said he didn't "think the remarks were offensive."

Why it matters: As a young civil rights organizer, Lewis was severely beaten during a voting rights march in Selma, Ala. in 1965. He has fought for civil rights throughout his life, representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for the past 32 year.

