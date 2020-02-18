Bolton indicates more Ukraine details if book prevails WH "censorship"

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a talk at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina he hopes his new book is "not suppressed" by the White House, according to journalists present in the room.

This is an effort to write history and I did it the best I can. We'll have to see what comes out of the censorship."

Why it matters: This is the first time Bolton has spoken publicly following President Trump's acquittal in the Senate on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Per Axios' Jonathan Swan, Bolton alleges in his book that the president tied the freezing of $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine to demands for investigations into his political opponent former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump strongly denies the claim.

The big picture: Bolton and his lawyers have clashed with the White House over the contents of his book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," due to be published on March 17.

The White House has said that Bolton's manuscript contains "significant amounts of classified information" that could "cause exceptionally grave harm" to U.S. national security. Bolton rejects this assertion.

What they're saying: During their discussion, Duke University Professor Peter Feaver asked Bolton about Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which was at the heart Trump's impeachment and Senate trial, according to the News & Observer, which had a reporter present at the event where audio and livestreaming was not permitted.

Per journalists present, Bolton said, "To me, there are portions of the manuscript that deal with Ukraine ... I view them like the sprinkles on the ice cream sundae, meaning in terms of what’s in the book."

When asked if Trump's call with Zelensky was as "perfect" as the president described, Bolton replied, "You’ll love chapter 14," the News & Observer noted.

Bolton said he couldn't answer some questions because of the "threat of litigation from the executive branch," the News & Observer noted.

Feaver also asked Bolton about Trump's tweets on him since he left the White House last September, "including on their disagreement over Venezuela policy," according to the Wall Street Journal, which had a reporter at the event.

Per journalists present, Bolton pointed to the White House review of his manuscript and said, "He tweets, but I can’t talk about it. How fair is that?"

Axios has contacted the White House for comment on Bolton's latyest comments.

