Where it stands: Brent crude futures were trading at $63.60 per barrel when the news hit and then tumbled by over $1 dollar, clawed back somewhat and then fell again, per Bloomberg data. Brent is currently trading in the mid-$62 range.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, also dropped quickly by over $1 and is now in the mid-$57 range.

What they're saying: "This is a knee-jerk reaction given that Bolton has been so adversarial with Iran," Matt Smith of the firm ClipperData tells CNN.

But, but, but: It's unclear to what extent Bolton's exit may lead to any changes in the U.S. posture.

In a note Tuesday, ClearView Energy Partners point out that the Bolton era included U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, public criticism of Russia and sanctions against Venezuela.

However, "we would caution against the a priori conclusion that a post-Bolton Administration might materially pivot from those positions," they write, because it's unclear who will replace him and other hawkish Trump officials remain in place.

The intrigue: Separately, oil demand growth estimates in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook released today are also bearish for prices.