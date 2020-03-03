1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

John Bolton's book delayed until May because of White House review

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened" has been delayed from March 17 until May as the White House continues to review the manuscript, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The memoir, which claims that President Trump linked Ukraine aid to investigations of his political rivals, was at the heart of Trump's impeachment inquiry — though Bolton ultimately never testified before the House or Senate. The Trump administration says that it is reviewing the book's content to ensure it does not endanger national security, though Bolton publicly worried last month that the White House may use the review process to suppress its publication.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Bolton indicates more Ukraine details if book prevails over WH "censorship"

Former national security adviser John Bolton on stage at Duke University on Monday. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton said during a talk at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, he hopes his new book is "not suppressed" by the White House, according to journalists present in the room.

This is an effort to write history and I did it the best I can. We'll have to see what comes out of the censorship."
— JohnBolton's comments, per Bloomberg and the New York Times
Go deeperArrowFeb 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Nadler says House Democrats will "likely" subpoena Bolton

Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that it is "likely" House Democrats will subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton and continue investigations into President Trump's hold on military aid to Ukraine, according to CNN's Manu Raju.

The state of play: Trump is set to be acquitted on articles of impeachment centered on the Ukraine saga, and Republican senators voted last week against calling new witnesses, including Bolton, in the impeachment trial.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Schiff: Bolton refused to give sworn statement on Ukraine to House Democrats

Bolton addresses reporters in the White House. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton "refused" to submit a sworn affidavit "describing what he observed in terms of the president's Ukraine misconduct" to House Democrats after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Nadler said Wednesday it is "likely" House Democrats will subpoena Bolton and continue investigations into Trump's hold on military aid to Ukraine. Schiff told "The Rachel Maddow Show" that no decision had been made to subpoena Bolton.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy