Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
The impressive 1920s home sits on nearly an acre of exclusive waterfront property. It's listed at $6.95M.
- The house is currently owned by Cigar City Brewing founder Joey Redner, The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported.
Location, location, location: The house was built on four lots to create one of the most impressive, private estates in south Tampa.
- "It's what drives the price on a house like this," co-listing agent Jennifer Zales told me.
- The exact address is 823 S. Bayside Drive. At 7,379 square feet, it has 6 beds and 8.5 baths.
Expansion: The house has been updated over the years to keep its 1920s charm while meeting the needs of today's luxury buyer, Zales said. Most recently, Redner added a 1,200-square-foot living space.
- The new addition, designed to function like a sports bar, features a full bar and arcade games.
Highlights: Two-story detached guest house, two gated entrances/exits, media room/home theater, three en-suite bedrooms, enviable primary suite, exposed beams, tasteful modern upgrades throughout, multiple living spaces.
Outdoor living features: Heated pool, outdoor kitchen, direct water access, private dock, basketball court, bocce court, tree house, manicured lawn/tons of serene green space.
Price change: The house was first listed in October for $7.5M.
Listed by: Jennifer Zales at Coldwell Banker Residential and Michael Ceparano at Future Home Realty INC
Know of an interesting listing in the Tampa area? Tips/scoops brianna.crane@axios.com.