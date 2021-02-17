Sign up for our daily briefing

Joey Redner's south Tampa waterfront mansion with sports bar asks $7M

Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales

The impressive 1920s home sits on nearly an acre of exclusive waterfront property. It's listed at $6.95M.

Location, location, location: The house was built on four lots to create one of the most impressive, private estates in south Tampa.

  • "It's what drives the price on a house like this," co-listing agent Jennifer Zales told me.
  • The exact address is 823 S. Bayside Drive. At 7,379 square feet, it has 6 beds and 8.5 baths.

Expansion: The house has been updated over the years to keep its 1920s charm while meeting the needs of today's luxury buyer, Zales said. Most recently, Redner added a 1,200-square-foot living space.

  • The new addition, designed to function like a sports bar, features a full bar and arcade games.

Highlights: Two-story detached guest house, two gated entrances/exits, media room/home theater, three en-suite bedrooms, enviable primary suite, exposed beams, tasteful modern upgrades throughout, multiple living spaces.

Outdoor living features: Heated pool, outdoor kitchen, direct water access, private dock, basketball court, bocce court, tree house, manicured lawn/tons of serene green space.

Price change: The house was first listed in October for $7.5M.

Listed by: Jennifer Zales at Coldwell Banker Residential and Michael Ceparano at Future Home Realty INC

Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
The house has multiple fireplaces throughout. Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
I love how the exposed beams bring so much warmth to the grey space here. Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
Current owner Joey Redner added this space to create an in-home sports bar vibe. Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
The house has multiple indoor-outdoor living spaces. Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales
Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales

Know of an interesting listing in the Tampa area? Tips/scoops brianna.crane@axios.com.

