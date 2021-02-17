The impressive 1920s home sits on nearly an acre of exclusive waterfront property. It's listed at $6.95M.

The house is currently owned by Cigar City Brewing founder Joey Redner, The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported.

Location, location, location: The house was built on four lots to create one of the most impressive, private estates in south Tampa.

"It's what drives the price on a house like this," co-listing agent Jennifer Zales told me.

The exact address is 823 S. Bayside Drive. At 7,379 square feet, it has 6 beds and 8.5 baths.

Expansion: The house has been updated over the years to keep its 1920s charm while meeting the needs of today's luxury buyer, Zales said. Most recently, Redner added a 1,200-square-foot living space.

The new addition, designed to function like a sports bar, features a full bar and arcade games.

Highlights: Two-story detached guest house, two gated entrances/exits, media room/home theater, three en-suite bedrooms, enviable primary suite, exposed beams, tasteful modern upgrades throughout, multiple living spaces.

Outdoor living features: Heated pool, outdoor kitchen, direct water access, private dock, basketball court, bocce court, tree house, manicured lawn/tons of serene green space.

Price change: The house was first listed in October for $7.5M.

Listed by: Jennifer Zales at Coldwell Banker Residential and Michael Ceparano at Future Home Realty INC

Photo by Tony Sica Photography, courtesy of Jennifer Zales

