Joe Biden's annual personal financial disclosure, released on Tuesday, shows that he is the richest top 2020 Democratic candidate, the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: Biden reported more than $15 million in earnings over the past 2 years, with just over $4.5 million in 2018 and $11 million for 2017. He brought in $396,456 in gross income for 2016. His speaking fees and book payments totaled $3.2 million in 2018 and $10 million in 2017, per the Post. Biden also released his tax returns on Tuesday.