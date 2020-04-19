1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Wyoming caucuses

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wyoming's caucus on Sunday, according to the state's Democratic Party.

The big picture: Wyoming's in-person caucuses were suspended due to the coronavirus, and the vote-by-mail deadline was last Friday. Biden, who is the party's presumptive nominee now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out, earned an overwhelming 72.2% of the popular vote and claimed 10 delegates.

Trump show dominates pandemic while Biden's voice fades

Data: Internet Archive Television News Archive, NewsWhip, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Parse.ly, Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump's presence during the coronavirus pandemic completely dwarfs Joe Biden's across nearly every media channel. As the president riffs for hours in front of TV cameras, Biden is chugging away on virtual livestreams — practically unnoticed.

The big picture: Biden may be the Democratic nominee for all practical purposes, but the virus crisis is making it easier for Trump to dominate pretty much all measures of media attention — and harder for Biden to gain any traction.

Ursula Perano

Poll: Majority of Americans don't trust Trump on coronavirus

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

36% of Americans say they trust what President Trump has said about the coronavirus outbreak, while 52% say they do not, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Why it matters: Trump's daily coronavirus briefings have been rife with misinformation. Cable news networks have struggled to determine whether to broadcast the briefings, as live events can be difficult for reporters to fact-check in real time.

Jacob Knutson

Governors respond to Trump's calls to "liberate" states from virus restrictions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) expressed confusion on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday about President Trump's calls on Twitter to "LIBERATE" several states from coronavirus lockdowns last week, claiming he's contradicting the federal government's own plan for governors.

Why it matters: Hundreds of Americans violated social distancing orders over the weekend to hold protests opposing state closures of businesses and schools. Trump encouraged them to do so in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia — three states with Democratic governors.

