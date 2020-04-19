Joe Biden wins Wyoming caucuses
Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wyoming's caucus on Sunday, according to the state's Democratic Party.
The big picture: Wyoming's in-person caucuses were suspended due to the coronavirus, and the vote-by-mail deadline was last Friday. Biden, who is the party's presumptive nominee now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out, earned an overwhelming 72.2% of the popular vote and claimed 10 delegates.
