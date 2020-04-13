1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden wins Wisconsin Democratic primary

Ursula Perano

Photo: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Wisconsin Democratic primary a week after the state's voting day.

Between the lines: Biden is now the only candidate left in the race after Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out last week. But Sanders had encouraged voters to continue to vote for him in the remaining contests so his delegates can influence the party's 2020 platform at the convention.

  • Sanders endorsed Biden on Monday, stating, "We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need [Biden] in the White House."

The backdrop: Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had attempted to delay the state's election in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in polling places. But the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his order and said the election must be held as originally scheduled.

  • The move forced voters to choose between social distancing and going to the polls, drawing a national backlash.

