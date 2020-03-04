Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won the Texas Democratic primary with 228 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: Texas offers the second-largest win of the night, coming in just behind California and its 415 delegates.

The big picture: Sen. Bernie Sanders led most Texas polls headed into Super Tuesday, but the state hadn't always favored him. Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton in the state's 2016 primary by more than 30 percentage points.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also saw a boost after his former 2020 competitors Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke endorsed him at a Texas rally Monday night.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also had some Texas backing, receiving an endorsement from former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in January.

Between the lines: Per CNN, exit polls found that about half of Texas voters who decided their votes in the last few days went for Biden.

The big picture: Democrats have increasingly viewed Texas as a potential swing state in 2020. It saw huge Democratic mobilization in 2018 when O'Rourke made a run against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.