Joe Biden wins Texas Democratic primary

Joe Biden has won the Texas Democratic primary with 228 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

Why it matters: Texas offers the second-largest win of the night, coming in just behind California and its 415 delegates.

The big picture: Sen. Bernie Sanders led most Texas polls headed into Super Tuesday, but the state hadn't always favored him. Sanders lost to Hillary Clinton in the state's 2016 primary by more than 30 percentage points.

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden also saw a boost after his former 2020 competitors Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke endorsed him at a Texas rally Monday night.
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren also had some Texas backing, receiving an endorsement from former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 presidential race in January.

Between the lines: Per CNN, exit polls found that about half of Texas voters who decided their votes in the last few days went for Biden.

The big picture: Democrats have increasingly viewed Texas as a potential swing state in 2020. It saw huge Democratic mobilization in 2018 when O'Rourke made a run against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

  • Yes, but: No Democratic presidential candidate has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Beto O'Rourke joins Klobuchar and Buttigieg in endorsing Biden

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on stage at a rally in Dallas, Texas, Monday.

Driving the news: O'Rourke is the third former 2020 competitor to endorse Biden Monday. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race Sunday, also endorsed Biden at the rally. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her campaign earlier Monday, did the same.

Joe Biden projected to win Arkansas Democratic primary

Joe Biden is projected to win the Arkansas Democratic primary with 31 delegates at stake, according to the AP.

The big picture: It's Biden's 6th victory of the night in a southern state, with only Texas remaining. Biden received a boost the day before voting opened on Tuesday after Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg relinquished their White House bids and endorsed the former vice president. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who had dropped out of the race in November, also endorsed Biden Monday night.

Joe Biden projected to win Alabama Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Alabama Democratic primary with 52 delegates at stake, according to multiple media projections.

The big picture: Biden was favored to win the state, receiving a boost from black voters who make up a key bloc of the state's Democratic electorate. The former VP also received a lift Monday night after receiving endorsements from his previous 2020 competition, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

