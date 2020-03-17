56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden declared Washington Democratic primary winner

Orion Rummler

Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared on Monday the winner of the Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, AP reports, narrowly defeating Bernie Sanders.

The big picture: Biden was also the winner of Michigan, Mississippi, Idaho and Missouri on Tuesday — snatching most of the delegates up for grabs from Sanders, who faces a quickly narrowing path to the Democratic nomination.

  • Sanders earned just one projected win in Tuesday's primaries: the North Dakota caucus, per AP.

What they're saying: "What became even more apparent yesterday is that while we are currently losing the delegate count — approximately 800 delegates for Joe Biden and 660 for us — we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country," Sanders said at a press conference Wednesday, prior to Biden's projected win in Washington.

  • "Poll after poll, including exit polls, show that a strong majority of the American people support our progressive agenda," Sanders said.
  • "After last night, we are one step closer to restoring decency, dignity, and honor to the White House," Biden tweeted on Wednesday night.

Go deeper: Sanders says he's staying in race, looks forward to debating Biden

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Bernie Sanders wins North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary caucus in North Dakota, which has 14 delegates at stake, AP reports.

The state of play: Sanders is nearly 200 delegates behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi on Tuesday. Sanders previously won North Dakota in 2016.

Go deeper: Sanders assesses path forward after more big Biden wins

Keep ReadingArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Democratic primary results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri

Former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally in Detroit on March 9. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is the projected winner in the Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri presidential primaries, per AP. The news agency also projected early Wednesday that he won Idaho.

The big picture: Democratic voters in six states are choosing between Bernie Sanders' revolution or Joe Biden's so-called Return to Normal campaign, as the candidates compete for the party's presidential nomination and the chance to take on President Trump.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Zachary Basu

Sanders says he's staying in race, looks forward to debating Biden

Bernie Sanders said at a press conference Wednesday that he will not suspend his presidential campaign after a second consecutive week of bruising primary losses to Joe Biden, telling reporters that he looks forward to Sunday's one-on-one debate.

Why it matters: Sanders' path to the nomination narrowed significantly after Biden built up his delegate lead in most of the states that voted Tuesday — including the key prize of Michigan, where Sanders' surprise win over Hillary Clinton in 2016 gave him a needed boost of momentum.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy