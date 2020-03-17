Joe Biden declared Washington Democratic primary winner

Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared on Monday the winner of the Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, AP reports, narrowly defeating Bernie Sanders.

The big picture: Biden was also the winner of Michigan, Mississippi, Idaho and Missouri on Tuesday — snatching most of the delegates up for grabs from Sanders, who faces a quickly narrowing path to the Democratic nomination.

Sanders earned just one projected win in Tuesday's primaries: the North Dakota caucus, per AP.

What they're saying: "What became even more apparent yesterday is that while we are currently losing the delegate count — approximately 800 delegates for Joe Biden and 660 for us — we are strongly winning in two enormously important areas which will determine the future of our country," Sanders said at a press conference Wednesday, prior to Biden's projected win in Washington.

"Poll after poll, including exit polls, show that a strong majority of the American people support our progressive agenda," Sanders said.

"After last night, we are one step closer to restoring decency, dignity, and honor to the White House," Biden tweeted on Wednesday night.

