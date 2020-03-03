16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden: Pete Buttigieg reminds me of my son Beau

Rebecca Falconer

Former South Bend Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami last year. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden said after his former Democratic presidential rival Pete Buttigieg endorsed him for president Monday that the 38-year-old was reminiscent of his late son, Beau Biden, because he also "has a backbone... like a ramrod."

The big picture: Biden's campaign has been gaining momentum since he won the South Carolina Democratic primary. Former 2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race earlier Monday, also endorsed him and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke was set to do so at a rally in Dallas, Texas.

