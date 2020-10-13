2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden launches ad blitz targeting seniors

Mike Allen, author of AM

Screenshot via Biden campaign

Ahead of a Joe Biden speech on Tuesday in Broward County, Fla., on his "vision for older Americans," the campaign is launching "Looks Out," a seniors-targeted ad featuring a testimonial from Mike Miller, a Michigan steelworker, about the importance of protecting Social Security.

What Mike's saying: "Them guys think it's Monopoly money? Nah. It's our money. We worked for it. ... You don't get to play with my security for my family. Joe Biden looks out for the little guy."

The state of play ... Two other senior testimonials that have run in Florida: "Donna" and "Jerry."

The big picture: Biden is also launching "Corporations Pay More," about his tax plans.

  • The new Biden ads will run on broadcast and digital in 16 states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The other side: The Trump campaign similarly launched ads targeting seniors in key states this week.

The bottom line: Senior citizens are the most reliable voting bloc and they formed the core of President Trump's political base in 2016.

  • But many seniors have left Trump Biden. According to recent public polls, Biden has built up a 20-point lead over the president among voters aged 65 and older.
Subscribe to Axios AM/PM for a daily rundown of what's new and why it matters, directly from Mike Allen.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a valid email.
Server error. Please try a different email.
Subscribed! Look for Axios AM and PM in your inbox tomorrow or read the latest Axios AM now.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump launches multimillion-dollar ad campaign aimed at winning back seniors

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Trump campaign is launching a new "eight-figure" advertising campaign this week that focuses, in part, on recovering President Trump's standing among senior citizens, according to top officials.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are the most reliable voting bloc and they formed the core of Trump's political base in 2016. But that's no longer the case.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump wants to hit campaign trail every day through election

President Trump addresses hundreds of supporters on the White House South Lawn on Saturday, eight days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has asked his campaign to put him on the road every single day from now until Nov. 3.

Behind the scenes: His team is in the process of scheduling events to make that happen, two sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios. But not everyone thinks this is a good idea. One adviser said, “He’s going to kill himself.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Axios-NewsWhip 2020 attention tracker library