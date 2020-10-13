Biden launches ad blitz targeting seniors

Ahead of a Joe Biden speech on Tuesday in Broward County, Fla., on his "vision for older Americans," the campaign is launching "Looks Out," a seniors-targeted ad featuring a testimonial from Mike Miller, a Michigan steelworker, about the importance of protecting Social Security.

What Mike's saying: "Them guys think it's Monopoly money? Nah. It's our money. We worked for it. ... You don't get to play with my security for my family. Joe Biden looks out for the little guy."

The state of play ... Two other senior testimonials that have run in Florida: "Donna" and "Jerry."

And Biden has two 15-second spots going up that are COVID-focused: "Very Beginning" and "Health and Safety."

The big picture: Biden is also launching "Corporations Pay More," about his tax plans.

The new Biden ads will run on broadcast and digital in 16 states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The other side: The Trump campaign similarly launched ads targeting seniors in key states this week.

The bottom line: Senior citizens are the most reliable voting bloc and they formed the core of President Trump's political base in 2016.