Traffic to career sites like Indeed.com, Careerbuilder.com, Monster.com and others is down during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new half-year traffic report from SimilarWeb.
Why it matters: The CARES Act may have made it easier for job seekers to delay employment searches, according to SimilarWeb. Record unemployment could also suggest that people are hiring less.
- More than half of the visits to sites in the career category were made by people ages 34 and under.
Details: Overall, all sites within the career category experienced year-to-date decreases in monthly unique viewers, and the category as a whole saw a decrease of 14.6%.
- The top five non-branded organic keywords driving traffic to the category were "jobs near me," "jobs," 'cover letter," "work from home jobs," and "interview questions."
The big picture: Across the 10 categories measured in SimilarWeb, most seem to be rising and falling as expected.
- The news and media category is experiencing explosive growth, as consumers itch for more information about the pandemic and the economy.
- Traffic to marketplaces, like Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com is soaring, thanks to the migration of traditional retail to e-commerce.
- Traffic to airlines and accommodations sites is notably way down.
Go deeper: Worry about negative July jobs report grows