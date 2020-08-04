5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Traffic to job-searching sites is down

Data: SimilarWeb; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Traffic to career sites like Indeed.com, Careerbuilder.com, Monster.com and others is down during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new half-year traffic report from SimilarWeb.

Why it matters: The CARES Act may have made it easier for job seekers to delay employment searches, according to SimilarWeb. Record unemployment could also suggest that people are hiring less.

  • More than half of the visits to sites in the career category were made by people ages 34 and under.

Details: Overall, all sites within the career category experienced year-to-date decreases in monthly unique viewers, and the category as a whole saw a decrease of 14.6%.

  • The top five non-branded organic keywords driving traffic to the category were "jobs near me," "jobs," 'cover letter," "work from home jobs," and "interview questions."

The big picture: Across the 10 categories measured in SimilarWeb, most seem to be rising and falling as expected.

  • The news and media category is experiencing explosive growth, as consumers itch for more information about the pandemic and the economy.
  • Traffic to marketplaces, like Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com is soaring, thanks to the migration of traditional retail to e-commerce.
  • Traffic to airlines and accommodations sites is notably way down.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 3, 2020 - Economy & Business

Worry about negative July jobs report grows

Economists at major investment banks are expecting to see job growth reverse course when July's jobs report is released on Friday.

Why it matters: After 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, the worst jobs report in history, May and June saw an unexpected bounce in hiring, but data suggest that bounce has ended.

Axios
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,359,053 — Total deaths: 695,709 — Total recoveries — 10,952,311Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,738,853 — Total deaths: 156,041 — Total recoveries: 1,513,446 — Total tests: 57,543,852Map.
  3. States: New York City health commissioner resigns in protest of De Blasio's coronavirus response — New York ER doctor on pandemic advice: "We know what works"
  4. Public health: 59% of Americans support nationwide 2-week stay-at-home order in NPR poll Atrium Health CEO says "virtual hospital" has treated 13,000 COVID patients.
  5. Politics: Trump tells "Axios on HBO" that pandemic is "under control," despite surges in infections and uptick in deaths.
Dave Lawler
Updated 56 mins ago - World

Massive explosion rocks Beirut

Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

A major explosion has slammed central Beirut, Lebanon, damaging buildings as far as several miles away and injuring scores of people.

Driving the news: The cause of the explosion is unknown. It's also unclear how many people were killed or wounded, but the Lebanese Red Cross has told AP that casualties number in the hundreds. Reuters reports that at least 10 people have been killed, citing security sources.

