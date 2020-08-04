Traffic to career sites like Indeed.com, Careerbuilder.com, Monster.com and others is down during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new half-year traffic report from SimilarWeb.

Why it matters: The CARES Act may have made it easier for job seekers to delay employment searches, according to SimilarWeb. Record unemployment could also suggest that people are hiring less.

More than half of the visits to sites in the career category were made by people ages 34 and under.

Details: Overall, all sites within the career category experienced year-to-date decreases in monthly unique viewers, and the category as a whole saw a decrease of 14.6%.

The top five non-branded organic keywords driving traffic to the category were "jobs near me," "jobs," 'cover letter," "work from home jobs," and "interview questions."

The big picture: Across the 10 categories measured in SimilarWeb, most seem to be rising and falling as expected.

The news and media category is experiencing explosive growth, as consumers itch for more information about the pandemic and the economy.

Traffic to marketplaces, like Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com is soaring, thanks to the migration of traditional retail to e-commerce.

Traffic to airlines and accommodations sites is notably way down.

