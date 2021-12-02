Sign up for our daily briefing

November's jobs report expected to be up from October

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The last jobs report before the holidays is due out on Friday.

Why it matters: Economists expect that the U.S. created a healthy 575,000 new jobs in November, according to FactSet, up from October’s initial reading of 531,000.

  • Optimism heading into Friday can be attributed, in part, to the number of upward revisions this year.

Good news is bad news: A strong November figure could help the Federal Reserve decide to unwind economic support faster — thereby raising interest rates and hurting asset values.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron — CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine
  2. Politics: Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come — Meta removes accounts linked to COVID disinformation effort by China — First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California
  3. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Pentagon denies Oklahoma National Guard request for exemption from vaccine mandate.
  4. World: Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people — Omicron variant detected in more countriesWHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. faces urgent anti-hacker crisis

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Biden administration is accelerating efforts to fill nearly 600,000 vacant cybersecurity positions in the public and private sectors bogging down efforts to protect digital infrastructure.

Why it matters: Following a deluge of ransomware attacks targeting critical government and corporate infrastructure this year, clogs in the talent pipeline are leaving federal, cash-strapped local governments and Big Business even more susceptible to hacking.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
6 hours ago - World

Courage vs. coddling with China

Peng Shuai of China serves during the China Open in Beijing in 2017. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The women's professional tennis tour suspended tournaments in China Wednesday out of concern for Peng Shuai, on the same day that a top business voice made excuses for Beijing.

Why it matters: Ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, some sports figures are taking on the regime — while Big Business shrinks from confrontation with the world's second-largest economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow