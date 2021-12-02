November's jobs report expected to be up from October

The last jobs report before the holidays is due out on Friday.

Why it matters: Economists expect that the U.S. created a healthy 575,000 new jobs in November, according to FactSet, up from October’s initial reading of 531,000.

Optimism heading into Friday can be attributed, in part, to the number of upward revisions this year.

Good news is bad news: A strong November figure could help the Federal Reserve decide to unwind economic support faster — thereby raising interest rates and hurting asset values.