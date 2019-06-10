Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Jimmy Carter, 94, teaches first Sunday school class since hip surgery

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.
Former President Jimmy Carter. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former president Jimmy Carter discussed health setbacks and a recent phone call from a "very gracious" President Trump as he returned to teach his first Sunday school class in Georgia since breaking a hip, WSB-TV first reported.

Details: He thanked Maranatha Baptist Church, Plains, members for their support and revealed his wife, Rosalynn, had a health scare, but they're OK and have home nursing care. He said Trump thanked him for a letter he'd sent on his administration's trade issues with Japan. He recounted Trump saying "the Chinese were getting way ahead" of the U.S. "in many ways."

Go deeper: Jimmy Carter's new renaissance

Jimmy Carter