Former president Jimmy Carter discussed health setbacks and a recent phone call from a "very gracious" President Trump as he returned to teach his first Sunday school class in Georgia since breaking a hip, WSB-TV first reported.

Details: He thanked Maranatha Baptist Church, Plains, members for their support and revealed his wife, Rosalynn, had a health scare, but they're OK and have home nursing care. He said Trump thanked him for a letter he'd sent on his administration's trade issues with Japan. He recounted Trump saying "the Chinese were getting way ahead" of the U.S. "in many ways."

