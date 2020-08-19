1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jill Biden praised for DNC speech saying husband will make U.S. "whole"

A screenshot from theDemocratic National Convention of former second lady Jill Biden in an empty classroom at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Jill Biden said in her speech at the Democrats' virtual convention Tuesday night from a Wilmington, Del., school at which she once taught that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would bring the U.S. "together and make us whole."

The big picture: She spoke of the grief her husband had faced, with him losing his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972 and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. But she said his "strength of will is unstoppable" and his faith "unshakable," adding that "his faith is in you — in us." Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined Democrats and others in praising Jill Biden for her personal speech.

"How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding-and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith."
— Jill Biden
  • The DNC event saw speeches from four prominent Republicans, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and Cindy McCain recorded a video message paying tribute to an "unlikely friendship" forged between former Joe Biden and her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

What they're saying: "Tonight, Jill Biden did a very good job representing herself and Joe in the causes they believe in," Graham tweeted. "She’s an outstanding person who has led a consequential life."

Of note: Graham has been friends with the Bidens for years. However, Joe Biden said in February of Graham's unwavering support of President Trump, ""I don't know what happened."

Updated Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Cook Political Report downgrades Lindsey Graham's re-election chances

Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Cook Political Report on Monday moved its forecast of South Carolina's Senate race, which features Lindsey Graham (R) seeking re-election, from "likely Republican" to "lean Republican."

The state of play: The race has tightened as Jaime Harrison, Graham's Democratic challenger, has proven himself to be a fundraising contender amid a favorable electoral climate for Democrats, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and a renewed focus on racial justice, per an analysis by Cook's Senate editor Jessica Taylor.

