Former Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden told "Cuomo Prime Time" Monday they've been surprised by attacks from Democrats who know him since he became a presidential candidate. Dr. Biden said the "biggest surprise" was Sen. Kamala Harris confronting her husband on race at the 2020 debate.
"I think that they were looking at the past. I mean, the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he's a racist. I mean, he got into politics because of his commitment to civil rights. And then to be elected with Barack Obama, and then someone is saying, you know, you're a racist?"— Jill Biden