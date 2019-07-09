Context: Harris confronted her Democratic presidential rival at the debate for opposing federally mandated busing in the 1970s, drawing from her personal experience as being "part of the second class to integrate her public schools." And she addressed his comments on working with segregationist senators, for which he has since apologized.

The big picture: Harris qualified her debate point by saying, "I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground" — something CNN's Chris Cuomo pointed out to Dr. Biden during his interview with the couple.

"As I heard those words I thought, 'uh oh, what's coming next? The American people know Joe Biden. They know his values. They know what he stands for. And they didn't buy it."

— Jill Biden

In the wide-ranging interview with Cuomo, the couple also opened up about the Democratic presidential front-runner's late son, Beau Biden, and the struggles with addiction and mental illness of his son Hunter Biden.

