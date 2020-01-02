Nearly 90,000 Jewish people congregated at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey amid tight security Wednesday for Siyum HaShas, a celebration of the completion of the reading of the entire Talmud, per CBS.

Why it matters: It comes after a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in N.J. and nearby New York, including a shooting at an N.J. kosher supermarket and a mass stabbing at a rabbi's home last month. Anti-Defamation League vice president Oren Segal has said N.Y. Jewish communities are facing an "epidemic" of hate crimes.