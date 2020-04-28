JetBlue becomes first major U.S. airline to require face masks

JetBlue on Tuesday became the first major U.S. airline to announce it will require its passengers to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Passengers will have to wear masks the entirety of the time from check-in to deplaning. Children who are too small to keep on a face mask are exempt from the policy, which will take effect on May 4.

Masks "should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric and allow for unrestricted breathing," JetBlue said in a press release.

The airline has already limited the number of passengers allowed on flights to help ensure social distancing.

What they're saying:

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you. This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

— JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty in a press release