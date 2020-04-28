1 hour ago - Economy & Business

JetBlue becomes first major U.S. airline to require face masks

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

JetBlue on Tuesday became the first major U.S. airline to announce it will require its passengers to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: Passengers will have to wear masks the entirety of the time from check-in to deplaning. Children who are too small to keep on a face mask are exempt from the policy, which will take effect on May 4.

  • Masks "should fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric and allow for unrestricted breathing," JetBlue said in a press release.
  • The airline has already limited the number of passengers allowed on flights to help ensure social distancing.

What they're saying:

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you. This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”
— JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty in a press release

People around the world are having their dreams invaded — and sleep sabotaged — as the coronavirus pandemic upends our daily lives.

What's happening: "Waking life itself for many has taken on an odd, dreamlike air. For populations unexpectedly and indefinitely confined to their homes, timekeeping no longer seems staked to the orderly movements of the sun, but tied to a cloud selected at random," writes the N.Y. Times' Caity Weaver.

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 3,094,829 — Total deaths: 215,461 — Total recoveries — 918,809Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,004,908 — Total deaths: 57,812 — Total recoveries — 114,709 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Economy: TripAdvisor cuts 25% of its workforce — Airlines' first-quarter earnings reveal scope of coronavirus pain.
  4. Public health: JetBlue becomes first major U.S. airline to require passengers to wear face masks aboard flights.
  5. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  6. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The battle to let states go bankrupt.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a face mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on Tuesday, despite a clinic policy that requires all visitors to do so.

Why it matters: Pence was the only member of his entourage not to wear a mask, according to a White House pool report. The Mayo Clinic tweeted that it had informed the vice president about its mask policy prior to his visit, but later deleted the tweet.

