Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday undocumented immigrants don't have to let immigration authorities into their homes unless agents produce a warrant signed by a judge.

The big picture: He made the remarks as communities braced for President Trump’s planned ICE raids. When Johnson led the DHS, the Obama administration was criticized for deporting millions of undocumented immigrants, per CBS. He argued that many of those had criminal convictions and had recently reached the U.S. illegally.

