According to the NAACP, 4,743 lynchings occurred from 1882 to 1968 in the United States. Of those victims, 3,446 of them were black.

What they're saying:

"Thousands of African Americans died in this country as a result of the lynching epidemic for no reason other than the color of their skin. So, yes, when this president compares a constitutionally sanctioned impeachment inquiry to a lynching, that's a historically ignorant statement."

— Jeffries to "Axios on HBO"

Jeffries further defended Democrats' actions against the president, stating: "Our objective from the very beginning has been to find common ground where we can, and we're all committed to trying to do it in a way that is unifying, that brings America together, that is serious."

