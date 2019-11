In an interview with Mike Allen for "Axios on HBO," Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said no House Democrats have told him that they will make impeachment decisions "based on political considerations."

The big picture: President Trump and his allies have argued that impeachment is a political ploy by Democrats to win back the office in 2020. Democrats have pushed back, arguing the impeachment inquiry against the president is a matter of accountability.