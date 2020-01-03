Delegate expert Jeff Berman joins Steyer campaign

Billionaire Tom Steyer's presidential campaign has hired Democratic delegate guru Jeff Berman, a move that signals Steyer intends to stay in the race for months despite his standing at around 2% in national polls.

Why it matters: Berman, whose detailed understanding of the delegate process was key to Barack Obama's nomination in 2008, could be especially valuable if there's no clear frontrunner after the first several 2020 caucus and primary contests — or in a brokered convention scenario.