Delegate expert Jeff Berman joins Steyer campaign

Billionaire Tom Steyer's presidential campaign has hired Democratic delegate guru Jeff Berman, a move that signals Steyer intends to stay in the race for months despite his standing at around 2% in national polls.
Why it matters: Berman, whose detailed understanding of the delegate process was key to Barack Obama's nomination in 2008, could be especially valuable if there's no clear frontrunner after the first several 2020 caucus and primary contests — or in a brokered convention scenario.
Details: Berman joins the Steyer campaign as a senior strategic adviser, the campaign said today.
- He previously advised Beto O'Rourke's campaign. O'Rourke dropped out of the race in November.
- Berman was a delegate strategist for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and previously served as the Obama campaign's delegate director.
- Berman has worked with the Democratic National Committee on reforms to the nominating process.
- Steyer is best know for his initiatives to address climate change and to impeach President Trump.